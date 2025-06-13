Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) recent quarterly performance of 30.91% is not showing the real picture

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) flaunted slowness of -2.40% at $67.93, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $69.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCHP posted a 52-week range of $34.12-$96.98.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $538.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $527.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.69.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Microchip Technology, Inc industry. Microchip Technology, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.13%, in contrast to 97.31% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s SENIOR VP AND CFO sold 2,015 for 55.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,397. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,313 in total.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Microchip Technology, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.62% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.46.

In the same vein, MCHP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Microchip Technology, Inc, MCHP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.83% While, its Average True Range was 2.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.66% that was lower than 78.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.