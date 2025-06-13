Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) volume hits 0.5 million: A New Opening for Investors

Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) flaunted slowness of -4.67% at $6.12, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $6.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDXG posted a 52-week range of $5.47-$10.14.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.12% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $903.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.51.

Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mimedx Group Inc industry. Mimedx Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.47%, in contrast to 50.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 6.34, making the entire transaction reach 1,268,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 529,530. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,759 for 8.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,142. This particular insider is now the holder of 309,077 in total.

Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mimedx Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.14% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.69, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.76.

In the same vein, MDXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mimedx Group Inc, MDXG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.75% that was lower than 37.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.