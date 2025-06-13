Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.14

As on Thursday, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) started slowly as it slid -32.57% to $3.23, before settling in for the price of $4.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $4.76-$176400000.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -55.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares float of $0.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $125.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1,580,179.10.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Mullen Automotive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 0.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 546,706 shares at the rate of 0.08, making the entire transaction reach 43,736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 665,392. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,012,436 for 0.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 160,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,347,044 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 228.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -505005847.62.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc, MULN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.55 million was better the volume of 0.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.63% While, its Average True Range was 15.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 605.19% that was higher than 337.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.