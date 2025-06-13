Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) started slowly as it slid -1.88% to $7.81, before settling in for the price of $7.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVTS posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$9.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 62.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.88.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.61%, in contrast to 32.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 45,219 shares at the rate of 8.11, making the entire transaction reach 366,844 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 243,216. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,610 for 8.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,246. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.04% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.78. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.22.

In the same vein, NVTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Navitas Semiconductor Corp, NVTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 91.32 million was better the volume of 19.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 215.65% that was higher than 198.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.