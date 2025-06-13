Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) volume hits 12.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.57% to $50.28, before settling in for the price of $50.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBIS posted a 52-week range of $14.09-$55.04.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -46.62% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $188.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.26.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Nebius Group N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.84%, in contrast to 33.26% institutional ownership.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Nebius Group N.V’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.16% and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nebius Group N.V (NBIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 74.18.

In the same vein, NBIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nebius Group N.V, NBIS]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 13.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.71% While, its Average True Range was 3.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.51% that was lower than 129.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.