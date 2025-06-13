Newell Brands Inc (NWL) plunge -1.27% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.40% to $5.43, before settling in for the price of $5.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWL posted a 52-week range of $4.22-$11.78.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $417.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $415.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.58.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Newell Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 98.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06 ’24, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 23,343 shares at the rate of 10.31, making the entire transaction reach 240,666 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.96% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc (NWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, NWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Newell Brands Inc, NWL]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 9.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc (NWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.83% that was lower than 78.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.