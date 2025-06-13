NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) EPS growth this year is -23.82%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.75% to $6.69, before settling in for the price of $6.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXE posted a 52-week range of $3.91-$8.96.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $569.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $519.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.31.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. NexGen Energy Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.77%, in contrast to 54.73% institutional ownership.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Earnings and Revenue Records

NexGen Energy Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.82% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, NXE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

[NexGen Energy Ltd, NXE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.39% that was higher than 64.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.