NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) 14-day ATR is 1.78: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) established initial surge of 1.15% at $73.84, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $73.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEE posted a 52-week range of $61.72-$86.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $152.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.94.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NextEra Energy Inc industry. NextEra Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Legal sold 18,000 for 75.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,350,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,817 in total.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

NextEra Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.98% and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.61, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.51.

In the same vein, NEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NextEra Energy Inc, NEE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 12.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.38% that was lower than 33.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.