No matter how cynical the overall market is Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) performance over the last week is recorded 2.43%

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.18% at $118.50, before settling in for the price of $121.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $76.48-$187.28.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 30.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $192.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.64.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 64.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer bought 8,800 shares at the rate of 113.56, making the entire transaction reach 999,328 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,322. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 17,500 for 116.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,040,276. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,713,710 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.24% and is forecasted to reach 5.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $86.86, and its Beta score is 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.79.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 40.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 40.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.38% While, its Average True Range was 4.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.21% that was lower than 60.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.