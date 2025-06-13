No matter how cynical the overall market is Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) performance over the last week is recorded -2.41%

As on Thursday, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.53% to $2.43, before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDTX posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$6.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.68.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.86%, in contrast to 62.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,784,292 shares at the rate of 2.07, making the entire transaction reach 11,997,749 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,733,547. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 28 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 221,600 for 6.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,400,556. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,726,341 in total.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.39% and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.24. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.38, and its Beta score is 2.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97.

In the same vein, BDTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, BDTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.22 million was lower the volume of 2.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.42% that was lower than 81.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.