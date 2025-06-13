No matter how cynical the overall market is CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO) performance over the last week is recorded -8.06%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERO) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 6.64% to $7.87, before settling in for the price of $7.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERO posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$98.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6421, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.8090.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.58%, in contrast to 9.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,998,908 shares at the rate of 0.06, making the entire transaction reach 179,934 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,005,169. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,614,541 for 0.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 113,018. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,004,077 in total.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO) Earnings and Revenue Records

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.05% and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in the upcoming year.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26.

In the same vein, CERO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -24.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO)

[CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc, CERO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0543.

Raw Stochastic average of CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.01% that was lower than 135.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.