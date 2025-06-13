No matter how cynical the overall market is Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) performance over the last week is recorded -5.23%

As on Thursday, Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GORV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.81% to $0.25, before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GORV posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$3.75.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -122.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2286, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8138.

Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Lazydays Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.33%, in contrast to 95.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 14,563,106 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 14,999,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,085,529.

Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GORV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.92.

In the same vein, GORV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.06.

Technical Analysis of Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lazydays Holdings Inc, GORV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was lower the volume of 4.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0478.

Raw Stochastic average of Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 195.79% that was higher than 162.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.