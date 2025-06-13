No matter how cynical the overall market is NextNav Inc (NN) performance over the last week is recorded 7.75%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.18% to $12.52, before settling in for the price of $12.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NN posted a 52-week range of $6.47-$18.54.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 77.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.98.

NextNav Inc (NN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. NextNav Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.01%, in contrast to 43.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,252 shares at the rate of 12.90, making the entire transaction reach 16,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 842,109.

NextNav Inc (NN) Earnings and Revenue Records

NextNav Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextNav Inc (NN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.75. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 269.09.

In the same vein, NN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextNav Inc (NN)

[NextNav Inc, NN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of NextNav Inc (NN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.47% that was lower than 69.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.