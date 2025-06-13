No matter how cynical the overall market is Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) performance over the last week is recorded 0.37%

As on Thursday, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) started slowly as it slid -2.72% to $32.58, before settling in for the price of $33.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $23.58-$36.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $569.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $563.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.94.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.19%, in contrast to 93.35% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 3,670 for 27.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,169. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,881 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.37% and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.69, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Southwest Airlines Co, LUV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.29 million was lower the volume of 11.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.32% that was lower than 50.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.