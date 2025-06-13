No matter how cynical the overall market is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) performance over the last week is recorded -10.08%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.41% to $34.54, before settling in for the price of $37.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $6.76-$137.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $252.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.21.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 6.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 21.55, making the entire transaction reach 86,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,005.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.08% and is forecasted to reach -6.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 88.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 73.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.20.

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2930.78, a figure that is expected to reach -5.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

[Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, TNXP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.42% While, its Average True Range was 4.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.45% that was lower than 215.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.