Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) last month performance of -3.21% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) started slowly as it slid -1.89% to $18.72, before settling in for the price of $19.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCLH posted a 52-week range of $14.21-$29.29.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.96% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $446.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $444.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.41%, in contrast to 79.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08 ’24, this organization’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 38,344 shares at the rate of 27.30, making the entire transaction reach 1,046,699 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,270. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 06 ’24, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 15,000 for 27.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 417,918. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,386 in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.46% and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.41, and its Beta score is 2.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

In the same vein, NCLH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, NCLH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.81 million was better the volume of 13.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.77% that was lower than 62.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.