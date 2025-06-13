Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.15

As on Thursday, Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) started slowly as it slid -7.34% to $2.65, before settling in for the price of $2.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOI posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$3.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -488.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $243.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.00.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Oncology Institute Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.44%, in contrast to 14.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 673,676 shares at the rate of 3.05, making the entire transaction reach 2,054,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,950,557. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Director sold 76,324 for 3.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 232,788. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,272,724 in total.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Oncology Institute Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.48% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oncology Institute Inc (TOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, TOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Oncology Institute Inc, TOI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.48 million was better the volume of 1.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.82% that was lower than 135.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.