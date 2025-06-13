Oracle Corp (ORCL) average volume reaches $9.82M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) set off with pace as it heaved 13.31% to $199.86, before settling in for the price of $176.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORCL posted a 52-week range of $118.86-$198.31.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.80 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.65 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $560.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $150.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $163.52.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Oracle Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.14%, in contrast to 44.48% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 05 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,866 for 149.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 428,562. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,764 in total.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.28% and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oracle Corp (ORCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.08, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.76.

In the same vein, ORCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Oracle Corp, ORCL]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.03 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.53% While, its Average True Range was 6.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Oracle Corp (ORCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.28% that was lower than 55.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.