Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) volume hits 55.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) started slowly as it slid -0.88% to $135.19, before settling in for the price of $136.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLTR posted a 52-week range of $21.23-$140.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $319.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.97.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palantir Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.44%, in contrast to 51.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 405,000 shares at the rate of 132.08, making the entire transaction reach 53,490,923 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 702,786. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 17,000 for 129.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,197,986. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,562 in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.24% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $590.35, and its Beta score is 2.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 102.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 241.99.

In the same vein, PLTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Palantir Technologies Inc, PLTR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 76.97 million was lower the volume of 100.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.64% While, its Average True Range was 6.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.98% that was lower than 85.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.