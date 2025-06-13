Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) last week performance was 0.00%

As on Thursday, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) remained unchanged to $9.78, before settling in for the price of $9.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVDX posted a 52-week range of $6.61-$12.93.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.15.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.09%, in contrast to 71.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 62,585 shares at the rate of 9.79, making the entire transaction reach 612,738 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 443,410.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1178.31, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.17.

In the same vein, AVDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AvidXchange Holdings Inc, AVDX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.08 million was lower the volume of 3.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.05.

Raw Stochastic average of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.34% that was lower than 59.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.