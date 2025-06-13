Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) last week performance was 24.22%

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) flaunted slowness of -4.77% at $3.59, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$5.12.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $477.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.41.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tetra Technologies, Inc industry. Tetra Technologies, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.96%, in contrast to 71.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05 ’25, this organization’s VP-Treasurer & IR bought 76,131 shares at the rate of 2.74, making the entire transaction reach 208,599 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,131. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s Director bought 18,000 for 2.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,160 in total.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.06% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.61. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.28, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tetra Technologies, Inc, TTI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.79% that was higher than 70.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.