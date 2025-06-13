Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) last week performance was -2.51%

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.85% at $8.53, before settling in for the price of $8.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRD posted a 52-week range of $6.03-$44.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 108.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $266.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $260.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.05.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. WeRide Inc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.01%, in contrast to 1.81% institutional ownership.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

WeRide Inc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.57% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.24.

In the same vein, WRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.76 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.46% that was lower than 165.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.