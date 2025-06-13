Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) last week performance was 3.84%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.58% at $44.65, before settling in for the price of $44.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUMC posted a 52-week range of $28.50-$53.99.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $375.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $359.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.50.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Yum China Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.59%, in contrast to 89.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 50.59, making the entire transaction reach 202,359 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,075. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 37,252 for 49.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,851,667. This particular insider is now the holder of 382,657 in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.61% and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.70, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.46.

In the same vein, YUMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.58% that was lower than 41.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.