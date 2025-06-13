Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) 14-day ATR is 0.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.81% to $7.32, before settling in for the price of $7.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTON posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$10.90.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 24.17% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $382.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $372.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.09.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Peloton Interactive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.44%, in contrast to 86.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 31,337 shares at the rate of 6.49, making the entire transaction reach 203,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 495,516. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 15,893 for 6.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 104,441. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,155 in total.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Peloton Interactive Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.29.

In the same vein, PTON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

[Peloton Interactive Inc, PTON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.70% that was lower than 83.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.