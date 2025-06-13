PG&E Corp (PCG) EPS is poised to hit 0.36 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) flaunted slowness of -0.63% at $14.30, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $14.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCG posted a 52-week range of $14.01-$21.72.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.24.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PG&E Corp industry. PG&E Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 95.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29 ’25, this organization’s EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO sold 32,519 shares at the rate of 17.30, making the entire transaction reach 562,579 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,116.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Earnings and Revenue Records

PG&E Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.35% and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in the upcoming year.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PG&E Corp (PCG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.15, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.00.

In the same vein, PCG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PG&E Corp (PCG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PG&E Corp, PCG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 21.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of PG&E Corp (PCG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.65% that was higher than 30.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.