Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.72

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX: PLG) flaunted slowness of -1.17% at $1.69, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLG posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$2.27.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -255.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $177.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3040, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3961.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd industry. Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.32%, in contrast to 24.78% institutional ownership.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -255.32% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, PLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Platinum Group Metals Ltd, PLG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0927.

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.93% that was lower than 67.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.