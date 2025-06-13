Progressive Corp (PGR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.39

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.98% to $268.42, before settling in for the price of $263.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $197.62-$292.99.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $586.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $276.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $261.02.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Progressive Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 87.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28 ’25, this organization’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 275.37, making the entire transaction reach 2,753,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 238,024. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,267 for 277.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 351,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,888 in total.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Progressive Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.60% and is forecasted to reach 15.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progressive Corp (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.07, and its Beta score is 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.00.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.85, a figure that is expected to reach 3.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progressive Corp (PGR)

[Progressive Corp, PGR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.11% While, its Average True Range was 6.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Progressive Corp (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.52% that was lower than 29.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.