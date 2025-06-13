Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Moves -7.70% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) flaunted slowness of -7.70% at $17.51, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $18.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QUBT posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$27.15.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.89.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quantum Computing Inc industry. Quantum Computing Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.36%, in contrast to 16.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 83,495 shares at the rate of 19.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,663,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,565. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 96,679 for 15.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,542,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 131,060 in total.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.41% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 44.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6326.21.

In the same vein, QUBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quantum Computing Inc, QUBT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 25.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.12% While, its Average True Range was 2.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.06% that was higher than 131.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.