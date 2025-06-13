Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) last month volatility was 4.45%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.00% to $1.20, before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QNCX posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.45.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0742, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3054.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Quince Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.01%, in contrast to 11.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30 ’24, this organization’s CEO AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER bought 77,000 shares at the rate of 0.70, making the entire transaction reach 53,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 843,941. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29 ’24, Company’s CEO AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER bought 77,500 for 0.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 766,941 in total.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Quince Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.96% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.05. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, QNCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX)

[Quince Therapeutics Inc, QNCX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0798.

Raw Stochastic average of Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.46% that was lower than 68.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.