Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) went up 3.80% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 3.80% to $8.75, before settling in for the price of $8.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCAT posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$15.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 78.28% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $795.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.32.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.31%, in contrast to 20.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 26 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 13.61, making the entire transaction reach 340,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 610,190. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30 ’24, Company’s Director sold 15,000 for 14.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 213,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 585,190 in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Red Cat Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.52% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.30.

In the same vein, RCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

[Red Cat Holdings Inc, RCAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.00% that was higher than 108.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.