Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) volume hits 0.73 million: A New Opening for Investors

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -7.56% at $5.38, before settling in for the price of $5.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRGB posted a 52-week range of $2.50-$8.48.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.64.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.08%, in contrast to 49.45% institutional ownership.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.07% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.32. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, RRGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 220.97% that was higher than 114.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.