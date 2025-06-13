Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) EPS is poised to hit 0.29 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) flaunted slowness of -1.39% at $73.84, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $74.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOOD posted a 52-week range of $13.98-$77.80.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 60.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $767.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $736.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.20.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Robinhood Markets Inc industry. Robinhood Markets Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.51%, in contrast to 57.27% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 5,865 for 73.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 431,021. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,636 in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.07% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.14, and its Beta score is 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.88.

In the same vein, HOOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Robinhood Markets Inc, HOOD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 39.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.98% While, its Average True Range was 3.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.93% that was lower than 87.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.