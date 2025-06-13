RxSight Inc (RXST) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.28

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.29% to $14.27, before settling in for the price of $14.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXST posted a 52-week range of $12.53-$60.81.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 128.61% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $579.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.92.

RxSight Inc (RXST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. RxSight Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.08%, in contrast to 92.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 25.71, making the entire transaction reach 180,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,793.

RxSight Inc (RXST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

RxSight Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.77% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RxSight Inc (RXST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.65. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.91.

In the same vein, RXST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RxSight Inc (RXST)

[RxSight Inc, RXST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of RxSight Inc (RXST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.80% that was lower than 94.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.