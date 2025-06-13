Sabre Corp (SABR) is predicted to post EPS of -0.00 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.03% to $2.88, before settling in for the price of $2.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SABR posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$4.63.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $387.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.27.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Sabre Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.99%, in contrast to 92.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 24,325 shares at the rate of 4.24, making the entire transaction reach 103,211 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,729.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sabre Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.62% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sabre Corp (SABR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, SABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sabre Corp (SABR)

[Sabre Corp, SABR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Sabre Corp (SABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.33% that was lower than 83.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.