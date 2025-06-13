Salesforce Inc (CRM) 14-day ATR is 6.84: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.38% to $266.91, before settling in for the price of $265.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRM posted a 52-week range of $227.77-$369.00.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.25% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 112.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $958.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $931.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $267.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $296.02.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Salesforce Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.59%, in contrast to 83.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s President and CLO sold 547 shares at the rate of 272.75, making the entire transaction reach 149,194 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,948.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.91% and is forecasted to reach 12.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 112.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Salesforce Inc (CRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.75, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.18.

In the same vein, CRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.39, a figure that is expected to reach 2.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

[Salesforce Inc, CRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.17% While, its Average True Range was 6.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Salesforce Inc (CRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.34% that was lower than 36.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.