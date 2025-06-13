Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) surge 16.20% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.39% at $28.47, before settling in for the price of $28.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SDRL posted a 52-week range of $17.74-$56.46.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.57.

Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. Seadrill Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.86%, in contrast to 96.12% institutional ownership.

Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.02% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year.

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seadrill Ltd (SDRL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30.

In the same vein, SDRL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seadrill Ltd (SDRL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.27 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.65% that was lower than 61.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.