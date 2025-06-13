Semtech Corp (SMTC) 14-day ATR is 1.92: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Thursday, Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) started slowly as it slid -0.12% to $41.89, before settling in for the price of $41.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMTC posted a 52-week range of $24.05-$79.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 10.68% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.74.

Semtech Corp (SMTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Semtech Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 112.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 3,774 shares at the rate of 37.96, making the entire transaction reach 143,256 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,578. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’25, Company’s EVP and COO sold 2,000 for 38.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,996 in total.

Semtech Corp (SMTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Semtech Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.66% and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in the upcoming year.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Semtech Corp (SMTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.99.

In the same vein, SMTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Semtech Corp, SMTC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.15 million was lower the volume of 2.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Semtech Corp (SMTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.10% that was lower than 111.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.