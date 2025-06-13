Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) recent quarterly performance of -55.89% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) set off with pace as it heaved 18.67% to $1.78, before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SERA posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$9.13.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5226, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.4595.

Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Sera Prognostics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.16%, in contrast to 49.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 965 shares at the rate of 1.48, making the entire transaction reach 1,428 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,198. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 1,439 for 1.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,130. This particular insider is now the holder of 167,982 in total.

Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sera Prognostics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.02. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 558.82.

In the same vein, SERA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sera Prognostics Inc, SERA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.2166.

Raw Stochastic average of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.26% that was higher than 87.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.