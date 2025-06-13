Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) last month volatility was 5.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) flaunted slowness of -6.22% at $5.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $5.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGML posted a 52-week range of $4.52-$15.56.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $570.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.77.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sigma Lithium Corporation industry. Sigma Lithium Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.05%, in contrast to 35.09% institutional ownership.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sigma Lithium Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.34% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.61. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.08.

In the same vein, SGML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sigma Lithium Corporation, SGML]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.95% that was lower than 74.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.