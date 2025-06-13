Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) latest performance of 3.45% is not what was on cards

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 3.45% to $141.13, before settling in for the price of $136.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLAB posted a 52-week range of $82.82-$160.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $112.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.97.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Silicon Laboratories Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.48%, in contrast to 106.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Sr VP and General Manager sold 4,029 shares at the rate of 131.20, making the entire transaction reach 528,605 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,380. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s President & CEO sold 5,879 for 131.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 771,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,688 in total.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Silicon Laboratories Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.44% and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in the upcoming year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.26.

In the same vein, SLAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

[Silicon Laboratories Inc, SLAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.36% While, its Average True Range was 5.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.59% that was lower than 60.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.