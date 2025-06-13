Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) EPS growth this year is 90.03%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) flaunted slowness of -24.17% at $20.05, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $26.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLP posted a 52-week range of $23.01-$50.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $403.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.71.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Simulations Plus Inc industry. Simulations Plus Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.23%, in contrast to 82.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 27.15, making the entire transaction reach 543,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,324,157. Preceding that transaction, on May 01 ’25, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 33.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 670,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,344,157 in total.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Simulations Plus Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.03% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Simulations Plus Inc (SLP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.12, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.19.

In the same vein, SLP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Simulations Plus Inc, SLP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.70% While, its Average True Range was 2.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.69% that was higher than 81.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.