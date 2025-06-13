Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) went down -0.07% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.07% to $30.11, before settling in for the price of $30.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNN posted a 52-week range of $23.69-$31.72.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.49% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $437.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $437.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.50.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.33. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.17, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.96.

In the same vein, SNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Smith & Nephew plc ADR, SNN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.68% that was lower than 27.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.