Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) surge 6.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $80.20, before settling in for the price of $79.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLNO posted a 52-week range of $36.93-$80.99.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.10.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.11%, in contrast to 94.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 3,782 shares at the rate of 70.11, making the entire transaction reach 265,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,036.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.23% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.78.

In the same vein, SLNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Soleno Therapeutics Inc, SLNO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million was inferior to the volume of 0.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.82% While, its Average True Range was 2.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.64% that was lower than 71.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.