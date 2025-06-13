Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) 20 Days SMA touch 67.96%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.38% to $4.11, before settling in for the price of $3.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPWH posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$3.89.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.51%, in contrast to 59.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s PRESIDENT AND CEO bought 24,002 shares at the rate of 3.12, making the entire transaction reach 75,006 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,037,323. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 75,000 for 2.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 201,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 339,886 in total.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.08% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, SPWH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, SPWH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.14 million was better the volume of 1.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.34% that was lower than 145.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.