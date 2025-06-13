SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) surge 56.79% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SRM) established initial surge of 35.63% at $1.18, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRM posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$1.66.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4765, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5833.

SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SRM Entertainment Inc industry. SRM Entertainment Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.62%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 15,398 shares at the rate of 0.82, making the entire transaction reach 12,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,857,511.

SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.63.

In the same vein, SRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26.

Technical Analysis of SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SRM Entertainment Inc, SRM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.1129.

Raw Stochastic average of SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.47% that was lower than 182.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.