Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) is 16.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) established initial surge of 0.35% at $43.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $43.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMCI posted a 52-week range of $17.25-$101.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 33.76% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $596.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $512.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.05.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Super Micro Computer Inc industry. Super Micro Computer Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.15%, in contrast to 51.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 67,000 shares at the rate of 44.02, making the entire transaction reach 2,949,494 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,599.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.79% and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 68.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.95. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.93, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 727.32.

In the same vein, SMCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Super Micro Computer Inc, SMCI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 61.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.78% While, its Average True Range was 2.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.79% that was lower than 107.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.