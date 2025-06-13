Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) EPS growth this year is 48.29%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) set off with pace as it heaved 1.29% to $18.82, before settling in for the price of $18.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $9.41-$19.40.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $699.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $693.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.69.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.86%, in contrast to 73.45% institutional ownership.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.83. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.27, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR, TME]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.01% that was lower than 58.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.