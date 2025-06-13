The key reasons why AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) is -14.40% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.48% to $3.15, before settling in for the price of $3.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABCL posted a 52-week range of $1.89-$3.68.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -107.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $940.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.66.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AbCellera Biologics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.97%, in contrast to 41.09% institutional ownership.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.77% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -107.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.15. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.67.

In the same vein, ABCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Going through the that latest performance of [AbCellera Biologics Inc, ABCL]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.53% that was higher than 77.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.