The key reasons why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) is -24.07% away from 52-week high?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.85% at $5.52, before settling in for the price of $5.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMLX posted a 52-week range of $1.58-$7.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 127.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -78.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $492.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.09.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.74%, in contrast to 76.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,896 shares at the rate of 3.47, making the entire transaction reach 37,806 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 290,988. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31 ’25, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 12,425 for 3.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,082. This particular insider is now the holder of 194,375 in total.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.55% and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -78.71% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.05. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39.

In the same vein, AMLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.62% that was lower than 78.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.