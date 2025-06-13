The key reasons why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) is -18.17% away from 52-week high?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.73% at $12.40, before settling in for the price of $12.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $10.83-$15.15.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 437.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.72 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.72 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.48.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 18.90% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 437.98% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 77.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.43, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.36.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 27.06 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 20.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.88% that was lower than 36.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.